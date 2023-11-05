Canada asks to withdraw sleepers made in Bangladesh for safety concerns

This photo is taken from the website of Canadian government.

Health Canada, the department of the Canadian government responsible for national health policy, asked to withdraw 216,595 units of George Brand Sleepers made in Bangladesh for health risks.

The affected products were sold from November 2022 to June 2023, it said on its website.

The zipper pulls and foot grips of the George Brand Sleepers may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards, it said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepers and check the style number printed on the collar to determine if they are impacted by this recall."

"Consumers can refer to the provided illustration for the impacted patterns. Affected sleepers can be returned to Wal-Mart stores for a full refund."

However, the regulator has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of September 21, 2023.

The products were manufactured in Bangladesh by Gazipur-based Unique Designers Ltd and distributed by PDS Far-East Ltd of Kowloon, Hong Kong, according to a Canadian government website.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said he is not fully informed about the incident.

However, he said he heard that some sleepers, mainly for babies, were withdrawn from different countries because of health-related issues in connection with design, cutting and sewing problems.