BGMEA urges US brands to pay more as wage increases

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged US clothing retailers and brands to pay higher prices from December 1 as owners are set to pay a higher wage to workers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request in a letter to Stephen Lamar, president and chief executive officer of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (ASFA).

In the letter, Hassan said, "Ensuring decent living of the workers is also a top priority for us as well as for global brands and retailers."

"Since we have accepted the new minimum wage, we will ensure its implementation. We need your support in terms of responsible purchasing practice."

The Minimum Wage Board has increased the minimum wage for garment workers to Tk 12,500 from Tk 8,000 now. It will come into effect from December 1 and workers will receive salaries under the new structure in January.

"To ensure uninterrupted and smoother operation in the industry, it is important that prices of all goods, which will be shipped from December 1, are duly adjusted or up-charged covering the increment in the wage component," Hassan said.

"Furthermore, from now onward, all business negotiations and deals will have to adhere to the new minimum wage policy."

The BGMEA chief requested the AAFA to convince its members to collaborate with their Bangladeshi suppliers with due empathy and consideration.

"With every effort and action we take, we mean to complement our long-term goal, which is to grow mutually and sustainably."

He said the BGMEA is working with the government to ensure a more favourable business environment.