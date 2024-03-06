DSE indices fall for a 5th day

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

All the indices at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to fall for a fifth successive trading session yesterday mainly due to a decline in stock prices of companies whose shares have a high value in total.

Of two much-talked-about large-cap or market capitalisation companies, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company caused the DSEX, the key index of the country's prime bourse, to decline by 25.97 points yesterday.

Meanwhile, the other, Grameenphone, accounted for a decline of 2.89 points.

This caused the DSEX to finally drop 44.10 points, or 0.71 percent, from that on the day before to close the day at 6131.

The DSES, which represents Shariah-based companies, lost 4.27 points, or 0.31 percent to stand at 1,340.

Moreover, the DS30, which is comprised of blue-chip firms, went down 10.61 points, or 0.50 percent, to reach 2,097.

All the large-cap companies posted negative performances yesterday, according to the daily market update by BRAC EPL Brokerage.

Food and allied experienced the highest loss of 5.29 percent followed by non-bank financial institutions (1.40 percent), telecommunication (1.16 percent), engineering (0.90 percent), pharmaceuticals (0.48 percent), bank (0.17 percent), and fuel and power (0.02 percent).

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 6.30 percent to Tk 843 crore.

As per BRAC EPL Brokerage, block trades, the high-volume transactions in security that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, accounted for 6.1 percent of the overall market turnover.

City General Insurance Company was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 599 million.

Of the issues that were traded on the DSE, 102 advanced, 232 declined and 63 were unchanged.

Golden Son placed top on the gainers' list with a rise of 9.55 percent. Fu-Wang Ceramic Industry and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company followed the topper, gaining 7.36 percent and 7.24 percent respectively.

GQ Ball Pen Industries and ICB Islamic Bank were also on the top gainers' list with 5.70 percent and 5 percent along with HR Textile Mills, Beach Hatchery and First Finance, each of which gained more than four percent.

Active Fine Chemicals and AFC Agro Biotech shed the most, losing more than nine percent. The two were followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company with a decline of 8.12 percent.

Prime Textile Spinning Mills and RN Spinning Mills lost more than six percent, while Confidence Cement and Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company lost more than five percent.

The Caspi, the broad-based index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, shed 144.78 points, or 0.81 percent, to 17,595.