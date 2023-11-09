US calls on Bangladesh to end 'crackdown' on RMG workers

The US Department of Labor has called on the Bangladesh government to end the violent crackdown on protesting garment workers and conduct a full investigation into the alleged involvement of police in the killings of two workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department's Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee said they are deeply concerned over the escalation of violence and crackdown on RMG workers and trade union members.

The garment workers are protesting for days to increase their wages.

On Tuesday, a government-appointed panel raised the new minimum monthly wage to Tk12,500. However, the workers are demanding Tk 20,393.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly pay starts at 8,300 taka ($75).

The department condemned the alleged police shootings of Rasel Howlader and Anjuara Khatun, the two workers killed in during the protests.

"We call on the government of Bangladesh to respect workers' freedom of assembly, end the violent crackdown on workers and conduct a full investigation of alleged police involvement in Howlader and Khatun's killings."

The US Department of Labour also called for the immediate release of Jewel Miya, a labour organiser from the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation, who was arrested during the protests.

"We urge the government of Bangladesh to revisit the recent minimum wage decision to ensure that it provides equitable compensation that meets the needs of workers and their families."

To prevent future unrest, it also urged the amendment of existing labour laws to guarantee that all workers can fully exercise their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, as called for by the International Labor Organization.