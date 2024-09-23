Demo for arrears: Traffic movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway halted for 7 hours

Workers of Seasons Dresses Limited in Gazipur city blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for around seven hours today demanding the remaining half-month salary of July.

Traffic movement that halted following the blockade in the morning resumed after seven hours around 4:20pm, our local correspondent reports quoting Gazipur Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Pal.

According to the police, army men chased the demonstrators and removed them from the highway in the afternoon.

Industrial Police said 1,500 workers of the factory of Seasons Dresses Limited at Khanpara in the city took position on the highway from around 9:00am.

The factory owner Mohammad Bahar said, "We have been paying workers for years. It's very sad that now these workers are protesting only for 15 days' arrears. I hope I can solve the issue by today."