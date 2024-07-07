TCB to sell essentials at subsidised rates tomorrow

People gather before a truck of state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh selling four essential commodities at subsidised rates among the corporation-issued “family cardholders”. Rice is selling at Tk 30 per kilogramme, lentil Tk 60 and sugar Tk 70 and soybean or rice bran oil at Tk 100 per litre. The initiative aims to cushion the impact of soaring food and non-food prices on poor and low-income families. The photo was taken at Nazirpur upazila in Pirojpur on Wednesday. Photo: Habibur Rahman

State-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is going to sell essential commodities at subsidised rates tomorrow for the month of July.

Three items -- soybean oil, lentil and rice -- will be sold to one crore family cardholders across the country through designated dealers of the TCB.

Each consumer can buy two litres of soybean oil for Tk 110 per litre, two kilogrammes (kgs) of lentils for Tk 60 per kg, and 5 kgs of rice for Tk 30 per kg as per the latest subsidised rate, according to a press release.

The family cardholders have to visit the designated distributors to purchase their desired products.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin will launch sales for July in the capital's Karail.