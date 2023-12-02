Economy
Star Business Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:56 PM

Most Viewed

Economy
Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards

Six companies, three young individuals to be honoured

Star Business Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:50 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:56 PM

Companies are set to be recognised with the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards for their contribution to ensuring sustainability and social responsibility.

The Daily Star in association with CSR Window has organised the event this evening at Le Méridien Dhaka this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is the third time corporates will be honoured for their sustainable practices and initiatives that are socially impactful.

This year, six companies and three young individuals will be honoured for their contributions to six areas: education, community engagement, environment, healthcare, financial inclusion, and disaster response.

At the opening ceremony, Shehzad Munim, managing director of British American Tobacco Bangladesh BATB, presented a keynote at event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ফার্মগেটে জোড়া ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, আহত ২

রাজধানীর ফার্মগেট এলাকায় দুটি ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ ঘটিয়েছেন দুর্বৃত্তরা। আজ সন্ধ্যা সোয়া ৭টার দিকে ফার্মভিউ সুপারমার্কেটের সামনে ব্যস্ত সড়কে যানজটের মধ্যে পাঁচ সেকেন্ডের ব্যবধানে ককটেল দুটির বিস্ফোরণ...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর সমর্থনকারীকে অপহরণের অভিযোগ

৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification