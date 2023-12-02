Six companies, three young individuals to be honoured

Companies are set to be recognised with the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards for their contribution to ensuring sustainability and social responsibility.

The Daily Star in association with CSR Window has organised the event this evening at Le Méridien Dhaka this evening.

This is the third time corporates will be honoured for their sustainable practices and initiatives that are socially impactful.

This year, six companies and three young individuals will be honoured for their contributions to six areas: education, community engagement, environment, healthcare, financial inclusion, and disaster response.

At the opening ceremony, Shehzad Munim, managing director of British American Tobacco Bangladesh BATB, presented a keynote at event.