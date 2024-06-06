Economy
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:10 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

SIM, eSIM set to see rise in supplementary duty, VAT

SD on SIM will be raised to 20% and VAT on eSIM will be increased to Tk 300 each
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:06 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:10 PM
SIM, eSIM set to see rise in supplementary duty, VAT

People may have to spend more for purchasing mobile phone connections or subscriber identity module (SIM) and eSIM from the next fiscal year as the government plans to increase supplementary duty on SIMs to 20 percent along with raising the value-added tax (VAT) to Tk 300 for every eSIM.

At present, SIM cards have 15 percent supplementary duty and the VAT on every eSIM is Tk 200.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh has 19.37 crore active mobile phone connections as of April this year, according to data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

Related topic:
SIMeSIMsupplementary duty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Trial run of biometric SIM registration begins

8y ago

Maximum 20 SIMs against one NID: Tarana

8y ago

HC questions legality of biometric SIM registration

8y ago
SIM

Legal notice seeks halt to biometric SIM registration

8y ago

Mobile phone use to get costlier

8y ago
কোরবানির পশুবাহী নৌযানে ব্যানার থাকতে হবে কোন ঘাটে যাবে: নৌ পুলিশ
|বাংলাদেশ

কোরবানির পশুবাহী নৌযানে ব্যানার থাকতে হবে কোন ঘাটে যাবে: নৌ পুলিশ

‘নৌ পথ নিরাপদ রাখতে পুলিশের পোশাকে ও সাদা পোশাকে আমাদের সদস্য মোতায়েন থাকবে।’

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বেনজীরের সম্পদ দেখভালে তত্ত্বাবধায়ক নিয়োগের আদেশ

৫০ মিনিট আগে
push notification