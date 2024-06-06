SIM, eSIM set to see rise in supplementary duty, VAT

SD on SIM will be raised to 20% and VAT on eSIM will be increased to Tk 300 each

People may have to spend more for purchasing mobile phone connections or subscriber identity module (SIM) and eSIM from the next fiscal year as the government plans to increase supplementary duty on SIMs to 20 percent along with raising the value-added tax (VAT) to Tk 300 for every eSIM.

At present, SIM cards have 15 percent supplementary duty and the VAT on every eSIM is Tk 200.

Bangladesh has 19.37 crore active mobile phone connections as of April this year, according to data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.