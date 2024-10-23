Sena Insurance’s profit declines 17% in Jul-Sep

Sena Insurance PLC reported a Tk 3.88 crore profit in July-September of 2024.

This was a 17 percent decline from the same period last year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) dropped to Tk 0.97 for the quarter, compared to Tk 1.18 a year earlier.

The insurer said the downfall in EPS was driven by a decrease in business income, according to its disclosure on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

However, Sena Insurance performed well in the January-September period, with EPS rising to Tk 3.03, up from Tk 2.50 during the same period in 2023.

The insurer attributed an increase in other income to the positive performance in the first nine months of the year. Despite the profit growth in this period, the insurer's net operating cash flow per share fell to Tk 4.88 from Tk 6.37, due to higher management, reinsurance, and claim expenses.

Headquartered in Mohakhali, Dhaka, Sena Insurance is a concern of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS), managed by senior military officers with its board chaired by a serving major general of the Bangladesh Army.

All shares of the company are owned by SKS, an organisation under the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Shares of Sena Insurance rose 7.31 percent to Tk 41.1 on the DSE yesterday.