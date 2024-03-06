Raise awareness to combat threats to cybersecurity

Experts say

Raising awareness among citizens about cybersecurity and educating them on how to safely navigate the internet are crucial for Bangladesh to protect its cyberspace, experts said yesterday.

"Cybersecurity is the most important global issue in the world. We cannot ignore the necessity of awareness, technological development, introduction of laws and international collaboration to ensure a secure cyber sphere," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for telecom and ICT.

"There are four important things we need to address. Firstly, we need to make our citizens aware. With unaware citizens, we will be in danger. The second thing is technological development. Without the development and implementation of new technologies under a proper infrastructure, we cannot secure the digital world," he said while speaking at the Bangladesh Cyber Security Summit, hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave at Le Meridien Dhaka yesterday.

Third, without proper laws, policies, and guidelines, we cannot protect our cyberspace. And fourth, international information, knowledge sharing and collaboration is necessary. Nowadays no one can say that they are secure since everyone is at risk of cyber threats.

"So, it's not about me, you, or any individual, organisation or country. It's about the whole world. We need to work together in a collaborative way to secure the cyber world," Palak said.

"The Bangladesh Bank heist in 2016 was a very costly wake-up call for us and we need to realise that cybersecurity is the most critical issue in our society and economy," he added.

The summit was designed around the core vision of "Cyber Resilience for Bangladesh," with the aim to explore different cybersecurity challenges and opportunities and provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among government entities, industry leaders, cybersecurity experts and stakeholders invested in Bangladesh's digital future.

The summit featured an agenda comprising four keynote sessions, two panel discussions, four insight sessions, one case study and one policy dialogue.

Niranjan Srinivasan, chief information officer of Grameenphone, emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in the context of rapid digitisation and the vision for a Smart Bangladesh.

"As a nation, we have achieved the vision of a digital Bangladesh. Now, it is our responsibility to make the digital experience effective and secure for every other sector," said Shariful Islam, founder at Bangladesh Innovation Conclave and founder and managing director at Bangladesh Brand Forum.

"Cybersecurity currently stands as both a challenge and opportunity for Bangladesh. Our previous experiences prove that we, as a nation, have always dealt with challenges profoundly and made the best of the opportunities," he added.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, a lawmaker and vice-chairman at iDEA foundation, said technological progress was key and cybersecurity stood as a crucial pillar in the journey towards a Smart Bangladesh.

"Securing our advancement is not just essential, it is the foundation for realising our vision for a Smart Bangladesh. Together, let's prioritise and strengthen our cyber defences, ensuring a secure digital future for our nation's prosperity," he added.