PwC global revenues rise to record $53b

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) firms around the world logged a record gross revenue of $53.1 billion, growing by 9.9 percent in terms of local currency and 5.6 percent in terms of US dollars compared to gross revenues of the financial year 2022.

Gross revenue the previous financial year stood at $50.3 billion, PwC Bangladesh said in a press release.

Growth from continuing operations, excluding Russia which left the PwC network on 4 July 2022, and our global mobility and immigration business which was sold on April 29, 2022.

Bob Moritz, global chair of PwC said: "Our focus on delivering the quality services that our stakeholders need to prosper today and to prepare their organisations for the future has driven another year of growth for us.

"As we come up to our 175th anniversary, we continue to invest in the future of our network with strategic acquisitions in key growth areas and drive to expand our workforce and continue to acquire a broad and diverse range of talent."

"Providing the best quality services, we can be the focus of all of my colleagues around the world and the foundation of our success. I am proud of the hard work and dedication our people have shown over the last year," Moritz added.