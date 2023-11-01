‘Political unrest a threat to revenue collection’

Revenue collection will become very challenging this year if the ongoing political unrest prolongs, according to Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

"Not only is this an election year, but the country is facing a US dollar crisis. As a result, imports have dropped and business has slowed down," he said.

"So, if the political unrest sustains in the coming months, then revenue collection will obviously be affected," Muneem added.

He yesterday made these remarks while briefing reporters at his office in Agargaon about the month-long income tax information service for taxpayers, which starts today.

In response to a query concerning how a number of businesspeople claim they are unable to contact the NBR chairman, he said that he does not have time to cater to each and every special request.

"How will I do other work for NBR if everyone keeps coming with special requests? So, they [businesspeople] should make it known only when they have a specific complaint," Muneem added.

In response to another question regarding what he did in the last two terms as NBR chairman, Muneem said he could not do anything for revenue collection amid the country's bad economic situation.

"But I did work at the policy level and tried to bring some reforms to the office management," he added.

Declaring November as income tax service month, Muneem outlined the NBR's various initiatives to enhance tax collection in the country.

The month-long income tax information service aims to facilitate return filing by taxpayers.

He informed the NBR will not arrange the income tax fair as it had in previous years.

"Instead of holding a tax fair, one-stop or special services will be provided to taxpayers throughout the month of November in all tax zones of the country," he said.

The services will be provided by 649 circle offices in 31 tax zones of the country.

On the other hand, the NBR will observe Income Tax Day on November 30 as usual.