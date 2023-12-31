Opportunities not limited to a year

The opportunities for Bangladesh are not limited to a year, rather are continued and for the long-term, said Yasir Azman, chief executive officer at Grameenphone, the largest mobile phone operator.

"The next couple of years are very crucial for us. We should not miss the train when there are possibilities to have a shift in our export-oriented industries, especially in manufacturing and building more vibrant economic zones in the country," he said in an email interview with The Daily Star.

He said that, despite the challenging macro-economic situation, currency devaluation, and price hike, the country has huge potential.

"We as a nation are very strategically positioned, having an amazing demographic dividend and being resilient in nature. The country has seen robust infrastructural development in the recent past, connecting the unconnected through massive development projects like Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli Tunnel," Azman said.

"On the other hand, we have developed a very strong mobile broadband network across the country. High speed internet infrastructure is there as a result of the initiatives by both government and mobile operators," he added.

He said the nation has significant opportunities in the IT sector in general and through freelancers on a broader scale.

"What we need is stability and good governance to unleash such potential to become an economic power in the foreseeable future," said Azman, who took charge as the first Bangladeshi CEO of Grameenphone in February 2020.

He said 2023 was pivotal for Grameenphone, marked by significant transformational initiatives.

The mobile phone operator, majority owned by Telenor, navigated through supply chain disruptions and equipment import challenges despite less favorable macroeconomic conditions and global conflicts.

"With the support of our regulators and financial institutions, we were able to effectively execute our strategic plans," said Azman, who served in various positions within Telenor since 2010.

"As we stand today, Grameenphone is in a stronger position than ever before, poised to embrace the future and its possibilities."

Going forward, he said he was optimistic that 2024 would bring a brighter world to all.

"We have witnessed how our citizens' lifestyle are evolving and how they rely more on digital services and solutions both for individuals and enterprises. We are prepared to live with the expectations of our customers," he said.

And despite the challenging macro-economic situation, Grameenphone is focused on improving operational efficiency so that it can offer its services at affordable prices to customers and keep introducing innovative solutions to make their lives easier, healthier, safer, and happier.

"We are a resilient nation, and we have the right mindset to face challenges and we have to be the same as an organisation too," he said, adding that Grameenphone's growth is connected to Bangladesh's progress and growth.