NCC Bank re-elects chairmen for 3 committees

In the 506th meeting of its board of directors, NCC Bank re-elected three chairmen for three committees. They are SM Abu Mohsin for the executive committee, Md Nurun Newaz for the risk management committee and Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud for the audit committee of the board.

Mohsin, hailing from Chattogram, is a prominent businessman and industrialist who is associated with various social and education organisations. He is the chairman of Alliance Deep Sea Fishing Ltd, JM Shipping Lines, Food & Accommodation Co. Ltd and managing director of Brothers Oxygen Ltd.

Newaz, a well-known entrepreneur, was recognised as commercially important person (CIP) in 2021. He is the chairman of Electro Mart Ltd and Trade International Industries Ltd and director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

Masud, who completed his MBA from the University of Dhaka, was the former managing director and CEO of various state-owned banks, namely Rupali Bank Limited, Sonali Bank Limited and Karmasangsthan Bank.