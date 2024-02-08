Major stock index rises for 8th session

The major stock market index in Bangladesh rose for an eighth consecutive trading day yesterday owing to increased participation of investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 6 points, or 0.10 percent, from that on the day before to 6,352 yesterday.

Over the eight days, it had advanced 273 points, or 4 percent.

During this period, market capitalisation of the premier bourse increased by Tk 23,714 crore.

Calculated by multiplying the total number of shares by the present share prices, market capitalisation gives a valuation of the companies in the market.

Turnover, one of the major indicators showing how much trading activity took place on a given business day in the market, grew around 5 percent to Tk 1,730 crore.

A stock market broker said the stock market had remained almost stagnant for more than a year due to a scarcity of buyers amidst the imposition of the floor price.

So, many investors stayed away from the market. With the lifting of the floor price for most stocks, individual investors are now pouring funds into stocks again, he said.

As a result, turnover of the market rose, he added.

Shares of Bangladesh Finance topped the gainers' list with a rise of 10 percent, followed by Salvo Chemical Industry (9.97 percent), Fu-Wang Ceramic Industry (9.95 percent), Monno Fabrics (9.94 percent), and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing (9.93 percent).

Khulna Printing & Packaging lost the most (8.9 percent) followed by Anwar Galvanizing (8.72 percent), Renata (6.24 percent) and Bangladesh Thai Aluminium (4.18 percent).

Among the major sectors, ceramics rose 6.64 percent, textile 3.89 percent and fuel and power 0.61 percent while life insurance dropped 2 percent and banking 1.10 percent.

Stocks of the pharmaceutical sector were traded the most, accounting for Tk 345 crore of the turnover, followed by engineering (Tk 274 crore) and textile (Tk 184 crore).

The bull run was witnessed at Chittagong Stock Exchange too. The Caspi, the broad index of the port city bourse, rose 72 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,174.