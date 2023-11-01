Leathertech Bangladesh begins tomorrow

The three-day Leathertech Bangladesh 2023 will begin tomorrow at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

The ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd is organising the ninth edition of the international trade show on machinery, components, chemicals and accessories for leather, footwear and travel goods sector of Bangladesh.

Nearly 200 exhibitors from 10 countries, including the Council for Leather Exports and the Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers Association, the Confederation of Indian Footwear Industry from India, will take part in the event.

The local industry can benefit from the presence of global leaders at the three-day show, said Nandagopl K, director ASK Trade & Exhibitions.

The fair will exhibit various products of different sectors, including leather sector, accessories and machinery.

The Leathergoods & Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association is extending the lead support for the event with the support of the Bangladesh Tanners Association, Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters Association and Bangladesh Paduka Prostutkarak Samity.