LafargeHolcim enters brick business

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), a cement manufacturer, entered the brick business by launching the 'Holcim Block' with hopes of grabbing a share of the $3 billion domestic brick market.

Concrete blocks are gaining popularity in Bangladesh and have already grabbed a 3 percent of share of the country's brick market, according to market insiders. Around 150 manufacturers are making concrete blocks in different parts of the country.

Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer of LHBL, said: "Concrete blocks are more environment-friendly and durable than conventional bricks. Due to low carbon emissions during the production process, the demand for these blocks is increasing worldwide."

He said LafargeHolcim aimed for a more sustainable tomorrow and Holcim Block would play a significant role in this journey.

Md Ashraful Islam, director general of Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI), said: "The government has targeted to use concrete blocks in all of its projects by 2025 and adopted a plan to close down traditional brick kilns. The use of concrete blocks makes infrastructure sustainable."

Engineer Mohammad Abu Sadek, executive director of Center for Housing and Building Research, emphasised that concrete blocks reduce overall construction cost.

In terms of brick market, Bangladesh ranks fourth in Asia as the nation is undergoing rapid urbanisation.

According to the LHBL, it is expected that the demand for concrete blocks will increase.

At present, 99 percent of the bricks in the Bangladesh market are made by traditional brick kilns, which cause high carbon emissions, destroy topsoil and lead to deforestation. Concrete blocks shall play a significant role in journey towards sustainable construction and environment protection, the company said.

Business-to-business customers from real estate and industrial segment, eminent engineers and architects, LHBL officials, and Amitav Singh, industrial director of the company, were present at the launching programme.