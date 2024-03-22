Key stock index rises 1.21%

Major indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) maintained their upward trend for the second day in a row yesterday.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, rose by 69.07 points, or 1.17 percent, to 5,941.66 points.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, gained 15.46 points, or 1.21 percent, to reach 1,293.03 points while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, added 25.43 points, or 1.25 percent, to hit 2,057.71 points.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 44.28 percent to Tk 610 crore.

According to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage, almost all the sectors ended in the positive.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 17.25 percent of the day's turnover.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company secured the top spot on the gainers' chart, gaining 9.977 percent, and was closely followed by Asiatic Laboratories with 9.976 percent.

The two were followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, Paper Processing and Packaging, Khulna Printing and Packaging and Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills with 9.94 percent, 9.93 percent, 9.84 percent and 9.77 percent respectively.

The People's Leasing and Financial Services, Midland Bank, Robi Axiata and Orion Pharma were also on the gainers' list.

Global Heavy Chemicals shed the most, losing 3.34 percent, followed by AIBL 1st Islamic Mutual Fund (2.06 percent), ICB AMCL Sonali Bank Limited 1st Mutual Fund (2.04 percent), and Export Import (Exim) Bank of Bangladesh (2 percent).

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 303 advanced, 44 declined and 50 did not see any price fluctuation.

Market movement was driven by positive changes in the market capitalisation of travel and leisure, paper and printing, and bank scrips, according to the daily market update by Shanta Securities.

Best Holdings topped the turnover list with 5.04 percent yesterday, followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (1.51 percent), Golden Son (7.51 percent), and Central Pharmaceuticals (1.72 percent).

As per the daily market research by BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, most of the sectors with large market capitalisation posted positive performances.

Telecommunication booked the highest gain of 2.32 percent followed by non-bank financial institutions (1.89 percent), pharmaceuticals (1.19 percent), fuel and power (0.88 percent), food and allied (0.85 percent), engineering (0.76 percent), and bank (0.66 percent).

Total turnover of block trade, meaning large, privately negotiated securities transactions, stood at Tk 30.5 crore, accounting for 5 percent of the day's total turnover.

Best Holdings was the most-traded share, with turnover of Tk 29.9 crore.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the main index of the port city bourse, edged up by 176 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 16,937.19 points.