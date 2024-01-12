Import payments ease for eight essentials

The central bank has allowed imports of edible oil, chickpeas, pulse, peas, onion, spices, sugar, and dates on usance terms for up to 90 days under supplier's or buyer's credits.

The facility aims to facilitate import transactions and will remain applicable for initiation of imports till March 31 this year, said the Bangladesh Bank in a notice yesterday.

The move is expected to help importers purchase the eight items ahead of Ramadan when their consumption surges.

In international trade, usance is the allowable time, permitted by the customs department, between the date of the bill and its payment.

The central bank also extended the same facility for four months to March 31 last year.