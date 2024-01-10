IDRA orders Sonali Life Insurance to assist CEO

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) today ordered Sonali Life Insurance to provide assistance to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Rashed Bin Aman so that he can fulfil his duties.

Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, an audit firm, was appointed by IDRA on December 31 to investigate various allegations regarding Sonali Life Insurance. The investigation process has already started, according to a letter signed by Abdul Majid, IDRA director for law.

Recently, the chairman of the company sent a letter to IDRA to defer the investigation because the company's CEO was absent from office, the letter said.

Meanwhile, the CEO sent another letter to IDRA, stating that the board of directors had not allowed him to enter the company's office since January 1. He added that his room had been locked and he had been stopped from accessing the company's software, according to the latter.

As a result, he has been unable to perform his duties, the letter said.

Not allowing the CEO to perform his duties is illegal and against corporate governance guidelines. Moreover, it is hampering the ongoing investigation, the letter added.

In this context, in order to complete the investigation activities directed by IDRA in the interests of the insurance companies and insurers, the board has been instructed to allow the current CEO to enter the office.

At the same time, without the approval of IDRA, instructions were given not to settle insurance claims and not to spend on anything other than salaries and allowances to employees, according to the letter.

The IDRA appointed an external auditor for Sonali Life Insurance, a listed insurance company in Bangladesh, to investigate allegations of various financial irregularities, such as how Mostafa Golam Quddus became chairman of the company without any investment.

As per the regulations of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, any individual looking to become the chairman of a local insurer must hold a minimum of 2 percent shares of the company.

It was also found that there were discrepancies in the value of the company's life fund, said an IDRA official on condition of anonymity.

The auditor was asked to complete its investigation into a total of 17 issues related to Sonali Life within 30 days of being appointed, he added.

Among other allegations, the means and manner through which directors of Sonali Life purchased shares in the company to boost its paid-up capital in 2018 will also be investigated.

Similarly, the auditor was asked to find out why Sonali Life paid tax of Tk 13.75 lakh owed by Dragon Sweater and Spinning Ltd in 2021, despite the latter being a separate company owned by Quddus.

It will also look into the purchase of a luxury car valued at Tk 1.70 crore for the company's chairman as well as its huge expenses on maintenance from 2021 to 2023.