Govt names export trophy winners of FY22

The government yesterday named the winners of the National Export Trophy for fiscal 2021-22, with Rifat Garments Ltd set to receive the highest award, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

The recognition is awarded to those who bring home the highest amount of export proceeds each year.

This is the second time in a row that Rifat Garments, a concern of Ha-Meem Group, will get the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy, according to a notification from the commerce ministry.

Including Rifat Garments, the government will recognise 77 exporters in 28 categories for their contributions to the country's export earnings and overall economy.

The new names were announced three months after the government honoured 73 firms for bringing home the highest export proceeds in fiscal 2020-21. The recognition is given in three categories -- gold, silver and bronze.

Some 28 firms have been named for gold awards, 27 for silver and the rest for bronze awards, as per the notification. Bangladesh fetched $52 billion in exports in fiscal 2021-22.

The value of exports from the country grew nearly 7 percent to $55 billion the subsequent year, according to data of the Export Promotion Bureau.