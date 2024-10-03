Govt to buy two LNG cargoes from Gunvor Singapore

The advisory committee on government purchases yesterday approved the import of two consignments of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the spot market for nearly Tk 1,290 crore.

Singapore-based MS Gunvor Singapore Pte will supply each million British thermal units (MMBtu) of the first consignment at $13.57 while the second will cost $13.77 per MMBtu.

Each consignment of LNG is equivalent to 33.60 lakh MMbtu.

According to the meeting minutes, the first consignment will cost Tk 640.15 crore and the second Tk 649.59 crore.

"The committee approved the consignments after getting quotations from the companies, which signed the master sale and purchase agreements with Petrobangla in line with the Public Procurement Rules 2008," the minutes read.

Also at yesterday's meeting, the government approved the purchase of fertilisers, specifically 60,000 tonnes of urea, 30,000 tonnes of triple super phosphate (TSP) and 40,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).

Around 30,000 tonnes of urea will be supplied by Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company for $346.33 per tonne. The rest will be supplied by the local Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited for $335.5 per tonne.

TSP will be supplied by Morocco's OCP SA at a rate of $415 per tonne while the DAP consignment will be supplied by Saudi Arabi's MA'ADEN at $581 per tonne.