Govt to build two fertiliser factories

Says industries minister

The government is planning to set up two fertiliser factories for the country to become self-sufficient in fertiliser production, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun yesterday.

One will be established in Ashuganj and the other in Bhola. "We've sketched out a plan to this end after getting a directive from the prime minister," he said.

Humayun was addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials at the ministry, said a press release. The officials later organised a reception marking the minister taking to office a second time.

The ministry has taken up another initiative to provide the leather industry incentives similar to those granted to the garment sector to give fresh impetus to the export of leather goods, he said.

"We will work together to implement the prime minister's dream journey of development prioritising our election manifesto and people's expectations," said the minister.

The ministry and its directorate are working to increase employment opportunities and enhance skills development, he said.

"We want to modernise sugar mills to make them profitable. A salt institute will be set up in Cox's Bazar for the salt industry's development. Our team, led by a senior secretary, is going to work on it, said Humayun.

"We will jointly work with the ministry concerned to keep food prices bearable in the country," he said.

Humayun came to office for the first time yesterday on taking oath as the industries minister for a second time.

He placed a wreath at the base of a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the ministry premises. Humayun also unveiled a book on the ministry's achievements in the last 15 years, titled "The 15 years of Development".