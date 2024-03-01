Govt approves LNG purchase from Summit

The government yesterday decided to procure liquified natural gas (LNG) from Summit Oil and Shipping Co Limited (SOSCL) on a 15-year contract.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, approved the proposal, which was placed by the ministry of energy, power and mineral resources.

SOSCL will supply up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of super-chilled fuel to state-run Petrobangla for 15 years, starting from October 2026.

On August 1, the ministry of energy, power and mineral resources formulated new LNG importing regulations, which allow private companies to import LNG and sell it to the government.

At the meeting, the government also approved a proposal to set up a 50 megawatt (AC) solar power plant under the private sector in Netrokona.

Besides, the food ministry will procure 50,000 tonnes of wheat from an international open tender. The price per tonne will be $303.19.

Similarly, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will buy 1.10 crore litre of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Limited, a local company. The price per kilogramme will be Tk 156.76.

The TCB will also procure 8,000 tonnes of pulses from Nabil Naba Foods Limited, Rajshahi, at a price of Tk 103 per kg.