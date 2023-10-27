Gold price hits new high of Tk 102,876 per bhori

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association announced the new rates yesterday. Photo: Star/file

Jewellers yesterday increased 22-carat gold prices to a historic high of Tk 102,876 a bhori (11.664 grammes).

From October 16 this year, each bhori of gold was sold at Tk 100,543. Prices were raised by Tk 2,333 a bhori for the local market with effect from today.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced the new rate yesterday through a press release.

The previous record high was Tk 101,243 a bhori, which came into effect on August 25, 2023.