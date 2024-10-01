Freeze bank accounts of Joy, Putul, Bobby: BFIU

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit yesterday directed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Sheikh Hasina's children Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul, and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby.

BFIU also asked banks to freeze accounts belonging to Nasrul Hamid, former state minister for power, and any accounts linked to the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and the CRI's "Young Bangla" project. The BFIU instructed banks to block the accounts for 30 days in the first phase.

After the fall of the Awami League government, the BFIU has frozen the accounts belonging to more than 100 politically exposed persons, including ministers, state ministers, member of parliament, businessmen, government officials and police officials.