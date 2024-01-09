FBCCI congratulates PM, Awami League

Leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), led by its President Mahbubul Alam, congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina for winning in the 12th National Election at Ganabhaban, Dhaka.

The FBCCI leaders presented a bouquet of flowers to the PM as a token of their best wishes and support for the newly elected government, according to a press release.

FBCCI, the apex trade organisation in the private sector of Bangladesh, reiterated its commitment to working closely with the government to enhance economic growth, the press release added.

FBCCI leaders expressed their enthusiasm to contribute to the nation's progress and development.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Amin Helaly, Vice-President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, Munir Hossain, FBCCI Director Munal Mahbub and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka, congratulated the Bangladesh Awami League for winning the national election for the fourth consecutive term.

"This resounding victory is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who have placed their trust in the Awami League's commitment outlined in its election manifesto," read a press release circulated on January 8.

"Under the esteemed leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has experienced a remarkable era of infrastructural development and economic progress over the last decade and a half," it added.

In the upcoming term, in line with the pledges made by the Awami League, the people have placed their trust and confidence in their vision to advance the country with a greater emphasis on transparency, good governance, job creation, enhanced accountability in public administration, and the fostering of a more robust environment as well as policy support for businesses to thrive and expand domestically and globally, it added.