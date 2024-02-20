Education curriculum should be based on industrial needs

Say employers

With increasing industry demands for hands-on knowledge, it is becoming more and more redundant to arm students with purely theoretical knowledge. Photo: Joshua Hoehne

Education curriculum of private universities should be based on the needs of industries so that graduates can fulfil basic requirements, said employers yesterday.

Many graduates are not competent enough to meet the demands of industries, so entrepreneurs are left with little choice but to hire efficient employees from abroad, said AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group.

"If university graduates become similarly efficient, we could hire them instead of bringing in foreigners," he said while speaking at a daylong job fair jointly organised by the Career Guidance Office of the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Bdjobs.com, held at BUBT.

There are foreign officials in various domestic organisations and a huge amount of money is spent on their salaries, he said. By replacing them with skilled local manpower, a huge amount of foreign exchange can be saved for the country.

HTM Quader Newaz, a director of Standard Group, also recommended an education system based on industrial needs.

Prof Shafique Ahmed Siddique, former Chairman of BUBT Trust, was present as the guest of honour. Prof Muhammed Fayyaz Khan, VC of BUBT, and Prof Md Ali Noor, Pro VC, were also present at the event.

Some 49 reputed organisations participated in the job fair as the venue bustled with activity among the participation of BUBT graduates and final-year students.