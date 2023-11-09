Businesses harassed by customs

Say business leaders

Businessmen yesterday alleged that they faced harassment from customs while seeking clearance for their goods.

"Customs is just oppressing traders to meet its targets. They don't follow the Harmonised System (HS) code properly," said AK Azad, chairman and CEO Ha-Meem Group.

The HS code is a standardised numerical method of classifying traded products.

"Whatever they say about the HS code, we have to pay duty on it. And they also impose a penalty on it," alleged Azad, also former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

"It's a great injustice," he lamented.

"Industrialisation cannot occur in such circumstances. Employment will also not be created. If we want to expand employment generation, businesses should be given relief."

Azad made the comments before receiving the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy" for the highest export earnings of $223.55 million in 2020-21 fiscal year at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Incumbent FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam also provided his support, saying the National Board of Revenue should move away from the penalty culture.

"If you find any anomaly, you should review it," Alam said.

Another issue that Azad pointed out was the lack of investment in economic zones. The government has already opened 10 economic zones, but there is little investment despite the infrastructure being ready.

"We have also taken land there. We are already uncomfortable about the existing investments. How will we start our future investments? How will employment be generated?" Azad questioned.

"If the government will not save us from this kind of oppression, business activities cannot be expanded."

Alam added that the cost of business was increasing day by day due to various obstacles.

"The additional cost of doing business is becoming a burden for businesses," he said. "On the other hand, the country's economy is devastated by strikes and blockades. That is why we don't want any hartal or blockade."

Speaking as chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said diversification of the nation's export basket was necessary instead of relying only on the garment industry.

"If it is possible, it will not be a herculean task to earn $100 billion by 2030," he said.

The government yesterday awarded 73 exporters with the National Export Trophy based on their shipment volumes in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The awards were presented in 32 categories to 73 businesses. Of them, 28 were in the gold category, 25 silver and 19 bronze.

Munshi presented the trophies at the awards programme jointly organised by the commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary to the commerce ministry, chaired the event while Uzma Chowdhury, director (corporate finance) of Pran-RFL Group, also spoke.

EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome address.