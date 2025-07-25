bKash introduces one-tap mobile recharge feature

Customers can now recharge their registered mobile numbers with a single tap on the bKash app, without requiring a PIN or biometric verification, for amounts of up to Tk 1,000.

The new one-tap feature has been integrated to enhance the customer experience of bKash's widely used mobile recharge service. It enables recharges for registered numbers across all operators, according to a press release.

To activate the feature, customers need to provide consent during the first use. After selecting their own number from the saved list in the app, they will be prompted to enable one-tap mobile recharge. Once activated, users can recharge by simply selecting their number, entering the amount and tapping to confirm.

For packs or offers, users can tap on their numbers and choose options such as internet, minute or bundle offers. Any applicable coupons can also be used during the process.

Customers who wish to disable the feature can go to the Profile option on the app, select 'One-Tap Transaction' and turn it off. It can be reactivated later if needed.

The bKash app also offers auto-pay, auto-recharge, My Offers and various package options to ensure a hassle-free recharge experience.