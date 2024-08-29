BFIU freezes bank accounts of former chief justice, attorney general

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze all bank accounts belonging to former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and former attorney general Amin Uddin.

The anti-money laundering agency also ordered banks to block all accounts belonging to the respective spouse of the former chief justice and former attorney general, according to a letter sent by the agency to banks.

The latest move is a part of dozens of instructions given by the BFIU to lock accounts of top functionaries, including ministers, of the immediate past Awami League (AL) government, which was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5.

The AL, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ruled the country for 15 years, the longest tenure of any government since independence.

Amin Uddin, who was appointed as attorney general in October 2020, resigned two days after Hasina's fall.

Obaidul, who was appointed as the nation's 24th chief justice in September last year, quit on August 10.