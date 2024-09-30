BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Joy, Putul, Bobby

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of Sheikh Hasina, and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Sheikh Rehana.

The anti-money laundering agency also asked banks to freeze accounts belonging to Nasrul Hamid, former state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, and any accounts linked to the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and the CRI's 'Young Bangla' project.

The BFIU issued the order on Monday, instructing banks to block the accounts for 30 days in the first phase.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, the BFIU has frozen the accounts belonging to more than 100 politically exposed persons, including ministers, state ministers, member of parliament, businessmen, government officials and police officials.