Banks, MFS providers and PSOs told to employ AI to detect online gambling

The Bangladesh Bank has directed banks, mobile financial service (MFS) providers, payment system operators (PSOs) and payment service providers (PSPs) to deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies to bolster their ability to detect and analyse illicit online gambling activities.

In a notice issued today, the central bank expressed concern over the alarming rise of online betting sites, warning that such enterprises are increasingly associated with social degradation and criminal conduct.

According to the central bank directive, all PSPs must maintain continuous surveillance of both merchants and end-users to identify any involvement in online wagering.

Should any individual or entity be implicated, firms are required to take immediate remedial action and notify the appropriate law-enforcement agencies without delay.

The notice further authorises BB officials to conduct on-site inspections to verify the physical premises and operations of merchants suspected of facilitating online gambling.

Moreover, the central bank has underscored the necessity of public-awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the adverse effects of online gambling, particularly its propensity to engender addiction, indebtedness and criminal behaviour.

All concerned institutions were also reminded of their obligation to comply fully with the Cyber Security Ordinance, 2025, which came into force on May 21.

The BB's instructions take effect forthwith and form part of a wider government initiative to uphold digital integrity and societal order amid burgeoning online threats.