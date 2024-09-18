Banks to freeze accounts of Orion Group chairman, managing director and four others

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks in the country to freeze any accounts owned by Orion Group Chairman Obaidul Karim and its Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim.

Additionally, the bank accounts of Arzuda Karim and Zareen Karim, directors of Orion Group, as well as two other relatives tied to the conglomerate -- Mehadi Hasan and Rezaul Karim -- will also be frozen.

The anti-money laundering agency recently sent a letter to the banks in this regard.

The BFIU directed the lenders to keep their accounts frozen for the next 30 days. The agency also instructed banks to block their locker and credit card facilities for 30 days.

The banks then asked the BFIU to provide updated information on the six officials of Orion Group to find out if they are using any bank accounts under other names.

Orion Group, founded by Obaidul Karim, is one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh.

The conglomerate comprises industries in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, infrastructure development, agribusiness, hospitality, textiles, aviation and more.