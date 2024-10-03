4 crisis-hit banks secure Tk 945cr liquidity

Four crisis-hit lenders -- First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and National Bank -- received a total of Tk 945 crore in liquidity support from the inter-bank money market.

Social Islami Bank received Tk 300 crore from City Bank and Tk 50 crore from Mutual Trust Bank.

First Security Islami Bank got Tk 200 crore from City Bank, Tk 50 crore from Mutual Trust Bank and Tk 50 crore from Dutch-Bangla Bank, according to central bank data.

National Bank secured Tk 200 crore from City Bank, Tk 50 crore from Mutual Trust Bank and Tk 20 crore from Bengal Commercial Bank, as per BB data.

Global Islami Bank got Tk 25 crore from Eastern Bank.

BB Executive Director and Spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha confirmed the development yesterday, adding that some banks are still preparing documents to support the ailing lenders.

Last month, the four banks as well as Union Bank obtained guarantees from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail liquidity support from the inter-bank money market.

Following the installation of an interim government in August, all five of the commercial lenders saw their boards of directors reconstituted.

The central bank also imposed nine conditions in agreements with the five lenders.