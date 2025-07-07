Taufiq Uddin Ahmed gets lifetime achievement award for contribution to travel, tourism industry

Taufiq Uddin Ahmed (third from left) receiving the "Lifetime Achievement Award” at the “Share Trip-Monitor Airline of the Year 2024”. Photo: Courtesy

Taufiq Uddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Galaxy Bangladesh, has been honoured with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the "Share Trip-Monitor Airline of the Year 2024" for his remarkable contributions to the development of Bangladesh's travel and tourism industry spanning over five decades.

The award, the country's only aviation and travel industry-focused recognition, was presented at a ceremony held on Saturday at a Dhaka hotel.

The jury committee lauded his "visionary leadership and pioneering role in transforming the travel sector in Bangladesh."

Taufiq Uddin Ahmed embarked on his journey in 1972, establishing Galaxy Travel International at a time when Bangladesh's travel sector was at its infancy.

Operating from a modest office in Dhaka's Dilkusha Commercial area, he laid the foundation for what would grow into one of the country's most respected multi-sector service companies.

In the seventies and eighties, Taufiq led Galaxy Travel to become the preeminent corporate travel service provider in Bangladesh to various government entities, corporate Houses, local and foreign banks, MNCs, and NGOs.

Taufiq guided Galaxy to bring multiple global airlines into the Bangladesh market.

During his tenure, Galaxy became the General Sales Agent (GSA) for numerous carriers including United Airlines, Ansett Australia, Kingfisher Airlines, Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, Spice Jet, Saudia, Oman Air, Jazeera Airways, and more.

Reflecting on this honour, Taufiq Uddin Ahmed said, "This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the dedication of our entire Galaxy family."