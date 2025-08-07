Tourism
Number of Bangladeshis going to India for medical treatment declined in 2024

482,336 Bangladeshis visited India on medical tourism visas in 2024, India’s Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the country's parliament
Bangladeshis going to India for medical treatment 2024
The year 2024 saw a decline in Bangladeshi medical tourists visiting India for treatment.

A total of 482,336 Bangladeshis visited India on medical tourism visas in 2024, India's Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the country's parliament today.

In 2023, 499,951 Bangladeshis went to India seeking treatment, as per tourism ministry figures.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Shekhawat said the highest number of medical tourists who visited India for treatment in 2024 were from Bangladesh.

Over the past five years, Bangladeshis made up the largest group of medical tourists to India -- 99,155 in 2020, 186,633 in 2021, 326,805 in 2022, and 499, 951 in 2023, he said citing figures provided by the Indian Bureau of Immigration.

Meanwhile, the number of regular tourists from Bangladesh to India stood at 17,50,165 in 2024, according to the Indian tourism ministry.

The number of Bangladeshi tourists stood at 21,19,826 in 2023, as per the tourism ministry.

"The total number of foreign tourist arrivals for medical purposes in India during 2025 (up to April) is 1,31,856, which constitutes approximately 4.1% of the total foreign tourist arrivals during this period," Shekhawat said.

