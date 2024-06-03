Tourism
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jun 3, 2024 03:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 04:05 PM

Tourism

Good news for Bangladeshi travellers from Bhutan

Photo: Collected

Department of Tourism of Bhutan notified that it has revised its policy for Bangladeshi tourists.

As per the new policy, Bangladeshi tourists will have to pay only USD 15 as Sustainable Development Fees (SDF).

The amount is equivalent to the fees levied on Indian tourists, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Under the new policy, 15,000 Bangladeshi tourists can travel Bhutan with the reduced fees of USD 15 per year.

Bangladesh and Bhutan enjoy a special relationship, it said.

The relationship has been further consolidated under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in recent years.

The visa policy has come into effect from June 2, 2024.

