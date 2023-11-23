Banks
Vaccine production: ADB approves $336.5m loan

The ADB yesterday approved a $336.5 million loan to establish domestic vaccine, therapeutics, and diagnostics manufacturing capacity in Bangladesh. It also aimed to strengthen the DGDA to ensure vaccine supply security, reads a press release.

"This project aims to build Bangladesh's resilience against future pandemics, improve vaccine supply security, and reduce the incidence and severity of vaccine-preventable diseases," said ADB Principal Health Specialist Dinesh Arora.

