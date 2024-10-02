UCB appoints Nabil Mustafizur Rahman as AMD

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC recently appointed Nabil Mustafizur Rahman as the additional managing director (AMD).

Prior to this new charge, Rahman was the country chief risk officer at Habib Bank Limited, Bangladesh, according to a UCB press release.

Earlier in 2018, Rahman joined the United Commercial Bank PLC as a deputy managing director and was promoted to AMD in 2020, with responsibilities of risk management, Islamic banking and transaction banking concurrently.

He started his career in Hong Kong and worked in different general management roles with BRAC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, AB Bank, IPDC of Bangladesh, Credit Agricole Indosuez, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Beximco Group.

As a seasoned leader in credit risk management of corporate, retail and SME banking, Rahman has more than 31 years of experience in both foreign and local banks and financial institutions.

Having experience on large and complex project finance and structured finance deals, he has also advanced expertise in collection and impaired asset management, operational risk management, information security, and Islamic banking.

Rahman obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.