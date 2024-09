General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army and chairman of Trust Bank PLC, attends the bank’s “Managers’ Meet 2024” at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in the capital recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC recently organised its "Managers' Meet 2024" at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in the capital.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army and chairman of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Directors of the bank, along with high officials from head office and managers of all the branches of the bank across the country, were also present.