Southeast Bank organises ‘Business Review Meeting’

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, presides over the bank’s “Business Review Meeting-2024” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently organised its monthly "Business Review Meeting-2024".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The bank's recent business performance was reviewed, with a strong emphasis on leveraging the latest technology to deliver innovative financial services and enhance customer satisfaction.

The discussion highlighted several key areas, including extending banking services to underprivileged communities at the grassroots level, providing SME loans on favorable terms to promising entrepreneurs, and delivering modern banking solutions to retail customers while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Senior executives from the head office, heads of branches, operations managers of branches, and in-charges of sub-branches and offshore banking units joined the meeting.

Branch managers were also advised to reassure customers to dismiss any rumours and to rely exclusively on official communications from the Bangladesh Bank for accurate information.

The bank's continued growth in deposits and foreign trade reflects the strong confidence customers have in Southeast Bank, a trend that is expected to persist in the future.

As a symbol of customer confidence, Southeast Bank has upheld its reputation as a leading local bank for 29 years, consistently maintaining top liquidity indices in both local and foreign currencies.

The meeting affirmed that Southeast Bank is the safest place for customers to keep their hard-earned money, offering 100 percent security.