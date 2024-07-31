Southeast Bank offers financial aid to farmers

Md Abdul Quader, founder and executive director of SETU, a non-government development organisation, was handed over a cheque of financial assistance for farmers from Southeast Bank’s CSR fund at a programme at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank recently provided financial assistance to grassroots-level farmers of the country from the bank's special corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to help their cultivation and facilitate purchasing of agri-machinery.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through SETU, a non-government development organisation, the bank said in a press release.

A cheque was handed over to Md Abdul Quader, founder and executive director of Setu, at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the programme.

Among others, Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of the bank, were also present.