Southeast Bank offers cash services to bKash

Southeast Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with bKash to provide 24/7 cash management services to the distributors, agents and merchants of bKash through linked Southeast Bank accounts.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, and Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of mobile financial service (MFS) provider, penned the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, distributors, agents and merchants of bKash who have accounts with Southeast Bank PLC will be able to perform 'Add Money' and transfer e-money in real-time by 24/7 cash management services.

This is a digital transaction platform introduced by bKash by which distributors, agents and merchants of bKash can generate e-money to their digital wallet by transferring account balance from Southeast Bank Account and they can also transfer the e-money from their digital wallet to Southeast Bank Account, instantly.

This service is designed to help businesses efficiently manage their cash flows by offering a convenient and secure platform for handling financial transactions around the clock.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury and Masum Uddin Khan, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of the MFS provider, along with other high officials of both the organisations were also present.