Social Islami Bank holds business review meeting

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of Social Islami Bank Limited, attends a business review meeting of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank Limited recently arranged a business review meeting at its head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of the bank, attended the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

At the meeting, Forkanullah directed branch managers to implement effective liquidity management strategies to run regular activities of the bank.

Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, urged the officials to be patient and proactive in providing services to clients.

Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, head of special asset management division at the bank, emphasised the importance of accelerating the recovery of overdue investments.

Md Nazmus Saadat, head of managing director's secretariat and investment wing, along with senior officials, joined the event virtually.

