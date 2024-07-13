Rumee A Hossain re-elected as board executive committee chairman of Bank Asia

Banks
Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:39 PM

Rumee A Hossain has recently been re-elected as the chairman of the board executive committee of Bank Asia at a meeting of the bank's board of directors.

Hossain is one of the sponsor directors of the bank, according to a press release.

He has more than 30 years of business experience in several industries such as electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, information technology and publication.

He is the managing director of Rangs Industries Limited and Romask Limited.

Hossain is a graduate in mechanical engineering and completed an MBA in international business management.

