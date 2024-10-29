Razon Sakhawat becomes Jamuna Bank chairman

Robin Razon Sakhawat has been appointed as the chairman of Jamuna Bank PLC today.

Currently, Sakhawat is the managing director of German-Bangla Chemical Ltd and Comptex (Bangladesh) Ltd, the bank said in a press release.

He is actively involved in various industries such as banking, logistics and property market.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in financial engineering from the Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany.

Upon his return to Bangladesh, Sakhawat became the director of Robintex Group, a renowned knitwear manufacturer and exporter through a joint venture with Germany.

His focus at Robintex included driving innovation, enhancing productivity and improving quality.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the National Board of Revenue recognised him as the 5th highest taxpayer in the young (below 40 years) category with a tax card.