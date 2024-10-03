Prime Bank signs payroll deal with Northern Corporation

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Rafiq Hassan, director of Northern Corporation Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a payroll agreement with Northern Corporation Limited, a fabric supplier in Bangladesh.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Rafiq Hassan, director of Northern Corporation Ltd, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this agreement, Northern Corporation's employees will enjoy preferential banking service, including credit card and loan facilities, from Prime Bank.

They will also enjoy seamless automated salary disbursals through PrimePay, a digital portal for paying salaries and carrying out payments conveniently round the clock.

Shaila Abedin, executive vice-president and head of the women banking and affluent segments at the bank, Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking, and Abul Hasnat Mohammad Quamruzzaman, chief financial and operation officer of Northern Corporation, along with other senior officials from both organisations were present.