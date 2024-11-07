Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with BS Group

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Samsad Sultana Mimi, director of BS Group, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on payroll banking at the former’s corporate office in the capital recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a payroll agreement with BS Group, a leading shipping liner operator in Bangladesh.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Samsad Sultana Mimi, director of the shipping liner operator, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, BS Group's employees will enjoy preferential banking services, including credit card and loan facilities, from the bank.

They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal of the lender, and enjoy seamless automated disbursal of salaries. They can also carry out corporate payments round the clock.

Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking of the bank, and Akib Hasnat and Syed Abrar Zaman, directors of BS Group, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.