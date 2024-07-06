Prime Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, and Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of Prime Bank, poses for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA).

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, and Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer of the bank, penned the MoU at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Under this MoU, the bank will be able to collect monthly instalments from pension scheme holders under the Universal Pension Scheme through both digital and physical means.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division at the ministry of finance, attended the signing ceremony as chief guest.

Other senior officials of both the National Pension Authority and Prime Bank were also present.